‘Mahagathbandhan’ an outcome of desperation, despair: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has termed the “mahagathbandhan” an “outcome of desperation and despair” which has all the constituents but any public base. Khattar, who was in Jodhpur on Thursday to address a meeting of BJP party workers in four parliamentary constituencies falling under the Jodhpur cluster, said this while talking to media.

“Mahagathbandhan was an outcome of desperation and despair. The parties in this gathbandhan have no public base and support,” Khattar commented on the grand alliance. He said people are well abreast of the intentions and agenda of these constituencies of the alliance and would not be influenced by them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of “New India” and it would be in the interest of the country to bring Modi back to power, he said.

“Narendra Modi, by way of his policies, has laid the foundation of new India. It is in the interest of the country to bring Modi back to take the country further,” Khattar said. Before this, Khattar, while addressing the party workers, said the BJP would be back to power on the basis of the strength and unity of its workers.

“Workers are the strength of the BJP and we would make a comeback harnessing this strength and unity of our workers,” Khattar said.

After addressing the party meeting, he left for Jaipur. He was supposed to address the party workers in Rajasthan capital but headed straight to Delhi on account of inclement weather conditions.