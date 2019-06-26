Mahagathbandhan 2.0? Mamata Banerjee calls for harmony between Congress, CPM and TMC to fight BJP

The BJP’s growing footprint in Bengal has unnerved Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Undeterred by the humiliating drubbing at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent Lok Sabha election, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Congress and CPI(M) to come together at the national level to take on the saffron party.

She blamed the saffron party for the recent violence in Bhatpara where eight people died and over 50 were injured. Making a brief mention of this, the chief minister while speaking in the West Bengal Assembly session said: “The people of the state are witnessing in Bhatpara what happens if you vote for the BJP.”

Keeping this in the background, Banerjee further said: “I feel all of us (TMC, Congress and CPI-M) should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn’t mean we have to join hands politically, but on common issues at the national level, we can come together.”

The BJP’s growing footprint in Bengal has unnerved Mamata Banerjee who in any case wants to prevent a further slide of her party. The BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the first time won 18 of 42 parliamentary seats in the state with over 40% vote share, a record jump of 22% from the last general election.

The Congress and CPI-M have both lost the ground to the saffron party in Bengal. The political equation in the state has changed so much that even Left workers have started supporting the BJP in Bengal. During recent Lok Sabha polls, it was reported that Left workers were campaigning for the saffron party as they saw it only alternative that could take on Mamata Banerjee in the state.

This election, the CPI-M witnessed over 16 per cent drop in its vote share to just 6.28 per cent. The Congress could win just two seats with over 5 per cent vote share.