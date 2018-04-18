​​ ​
  3. ‘Mahabharata’ over Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s remarks on internet, satellites! Twitter digs out Modi connection

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sparked a row by saying modern technologies like the internet and the satellites existed during the Mahabharata era.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 3:56 PM
biplab kumar deb Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (L) says internet and satellites existed in India thousands of years ago. (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sparked a row by saying modern technologies like the internet and the satellites existed during the Mahabharata era. On Tuesday while speaking at a regional workshop on computerisation and reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, the Tripura CM said Indians had invented the internet thousands of years ago.

“Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” news agency ANI quoted Deb as saying.

Deb further said that the countries of the West may claim that they invented the internet and satellites but it’s India’s technology. “”Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a U.S. company but most of its engineers are all from our country,” the Tripura CM said.

The BJP leader said India lost technological prowess after the era of Mahabharata but the country has once again started to regain its position. “It can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies,” Deb said.

Deb’s remarks have not gone down well with many. Critics and opposition leaders have taken swipes at the recently-appointed Tripura CM. Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “BJP’s TripuraCM BiplabDeb echoes Modi&claims that internet& satellites existed in time of Mahabharata! Remember Modi claiming that we had plastic surgery in ancient India since Lord Ganesh’s trunk was engrafted by plastic surgery!Must be given Nobel prize!”

Here are some more reactions to Biplab Deb’s remarks:

Reacting over the row sparked by his remarks, Deb told ANI: “Narrow-minded people find it tough to believe this. They want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries. Believe the truth. Don’t get confused and don’t confuse others.”

In the past, PM Narendra has faced the wrath of the Opposition and critics by claiming ancient India had the knowledge of plastic surgery as evident from the story of Lord Ganesha.

  1. M
    Mohan
    Apr 18, 2018 at 2:49 pm
    Rumour has it that Medusa came to ancient Bharat to replace her hair with snakes by Bharatiya plastic surgeons, as you know the surgery was a total success.
    Reply
    1. Raja Sen
      Apr 18, 2018 at 1:04 pm
      I appreciate this man for his respect for our own civilization. Otherwise some people are there around us who even won't hesitate to help China and Pakistan to invade India for eating snake and beef.
      Reply
      1. p
        prabhu12
        Apr 18, 2018 at 2:16 pm
        the boolean algebra and the binary mathematics used in logics were existing long before the so called scientists discovered. They only acknowledged the fact that the vedas are the knowledge oceans. People like prasant bhusan may not agree if we say that they are from mothers womb.
        Reply
        1. M
          Mohan
          Apr 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm
          You don't show respect for the 'civilisation' by blurting out bull crap, it only helps the person who made the statement look like an .
          Reply

