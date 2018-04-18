‘Mahabharata’ over Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s remarks on internet, satellites! Twitter digs out Modi connection

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (L) says internet and satellites existed in India thousands of years ago. (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sparked a row by saying modern technologies like the internet and the satellites existed during the Mahabharata era. On Tuesday while speaking at a regional workshop on computerisation and reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, the Tripura CM said Indians had invented the internet thousands of years ago.

“Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” news agency ANI quoted Deb as saying.

Deb further said that the countries of the West may claim that they invented the internet and satellites but it’s India’s technology. “”Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a U.S. company but most of its engineers are all from our country,” the Tripura CM said.

The BJP leader said India lost technological prowess after the era of Mahabharata but the country has once again started to regain its position. “It can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies,” Deb said.

Deb’s remarks have not gone down well with many. Critics and opposition leaders have taken swipes at the recently-appointed Tripura CM. Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “BJP’s TripuraCM BiplabDeb echoes Modi&claims that internet& satellites existed in time of Mahabharata! Remember Modi claiming that we had plastic surgery in ancient India since Lord Ganesh’s trunk was engrafted by plastic surgery!Must be given Nobel prize!”

Here are some more reactions to Biplab Deb’s remarks:

-Cocktail of exaggeration, wishful thinking and nationalism — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 18, 2018

This raises a few questions. Why didn’t Abhimanyu ask Quora how to escape the Chakravyuha? Why did Sanjay narrate the Kurukshetra War when Siri could have done it? Also, Krishna really should have streamed the Bhagavad-Gita on Facebook Live. https://t.co/vrauX1UIpZ #Mahabharata — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 17, 2018

LITERALLY have no words! https://t.co/uWal3qoex0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 18, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen meet the Indian #JohnyBravo Tripura CM Biplab Deb. Btw more than the internet stuff what is fascinating is the hon. PM calls up CMs, why have u not liked & commented on my status. Seriously !!! — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 18, 2018

Looks like Kaliyug has arrived for the scientific minds in Tripura. Internet existed in the days of Mahabharata: Tripura CM Biplab Deb https://t.co/gqKDklEVCK — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) April 18, 2018

Working hours are over, and I’m back for round two on this little gem. I call it #InternetMahabharata. Thread: https://t.co/vrauX1UIpZ #Mahabharata #epic #academichumor — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 17, 2018

BJP’s TripuraCM BiplabDeb echoes Modi&claims that internet& satellites existed in time of Mahabharata! Remember Modi claiming that we had plastic surgery in ancient India since Lord Ganesh’s trunk was engrafted by plastic surgery!Must be given Nobel prize! https://t.co/MolGD5vTDA — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 18, 2018

Tripura’s BJP Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in days of Mahabharata, and that the charioteer of king Dhritarashtra used the technology

Why the technology did not continued after all these years Why it got reinvented — West Bengal Congress (@withcongresswb) April 18, 2018

Reacting over the row sparked by his remarks, Deb told ANI: “Narrow-minded people find it tough to believe this. They want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries. Believe the truth. Don’t get confused and don’t confuse others.”

In the past, PM Narendra has faced the wrath of the Opposition and critics by claiming ancient India had the knowledge of plastic surgery as evident from the story of Lord Ganesha.