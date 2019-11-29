‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ prefer discussing majority in first cabinet meet instead giving relief to farmers: Devendra Fadnavis

By: |
Mumbai | Published: November 29, 2019 1:04:22 PM

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state wants to know why the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was "scared" when it earlier claimed to have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Maha Vikas Aghadi, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra govt news, shiv senaFadnavis sought to know why the three-party alliance is trying to change the protem speaker defying rules if it claims to have adequate numbers.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it then claims to have numbers. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state wants to know why the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was “scared” when it earlier claimed to have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Fadnavis sought to know why the three-party alliance is trying to change the protem speaker defying rules if it claims to have adequate numbers. BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar was recently named as the protem speaker.

FE EXPLAINED | What is Protem Speaker?

Thackeray held his first cabinet meeting on Thursday night, hours after he was sworn-in as the chief minister. Along with him, six other ministers – two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress – were also sworn-in. “The new government preferred discussing discretely how to prove majority than giving help to farmers who are in trouble in the first cabinet meeting.

“Why make claims of having numbers then?” Fadnavis asked on Twitter. He wondered why is the Sena-led government allegedly trying to convene Assembly session (to prove numbers) “discretely” in case it has majority.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray to formally take charge as CM on Friday afternoon

Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government of distrusting their MLAs, who he claimed, are still held “hostage”. Alliance leaders have repeatedly claimed they have enough numbers in the 288-member state assembly where the majority mark is 145.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ prefer discussing majority in first cabinet meet instead giving relief to farmers: Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar wants Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar for work on climate change
2WhatsApp snooping: Govt issued notice to NSO, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
3Swedish royals to visit India in December