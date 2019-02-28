Maha Shivratri: President Ram Nath Kovind to join celebrations at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 5:38 PM

The silver jubilee celebration is expected to be bigger and grander than ever with several well-known artistes performing through the night on Shivaratri.

Maha Shivratri, Ram Nath Kovind, Coimbatore, Isha Yoga Centre, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dhyana Linga, Maha Shivratri eventPresident Kovind, along with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, would also pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre, a release from the centre said Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest at the 25th Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre here on March 4. Kovind, along with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, would also pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre, a release from the centre said Thursday. The President would visit the ‘Dhyana Linga’, the ‘Linga Bhairavi Devi’ as well as the ‘Suryakund’, a energised water body that can enhance one’s receptivity, before proceeding to Adiyogi where the Maha Shivratri event would unfold, it said.

The silver jubilee celebration is expected to be bigger and grander than ever with several well-known artistes performing through the night on Shivaratri.

Also read| Lok Sabha polls: After Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP enter electoral pact in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand 

Musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, Karthik and other popular artistes, including drummers from Azerbaijan, classical dance performances, folk art and culture and meditation sessions would be part of the nightlong festivities planned, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 112-foot tall bust of Adhi Yogi (Lord Shiva) as part of the Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha centre in 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maha Shivratri: President Ram Nath Kovind to join celebrations at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition