Maha earmarks Rs 40 cr for sugar museum

Over the last 60 years, the local sugar mills have played a crucial part in encouraging rural political participation and as a stepping stone for aspiring politicians in Maharashtra with ties to sugar cooperatives.

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 40 crore in its Budget for setting up a sugar museum in Pune at the Sakhar Sankul which also houses the office of the state sugar commissionerate. Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar while presenting the Budget informed the House that a sugar museum is being proposed in Pune.

“It is proposed to set up a sugar museum at Sakhar Sankul located at Shivajinagar in Pune. The cost of the project would be Rs 40 crore,” Pawar said. The museum is expected to demonstrate how the sugar industry in Maharashtra has helped transform the rural economy and generate employment.

The idea of a sugar museum was mooted by sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad during the annual general body meeting of the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute. The museum would highlight the history and social impact of the sector in the state.

