Earthquake today: 5.8 trembler rocks Hindukush in Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in, Delhi-NCR, J&K

Earthquake in Delhi NCR Today Latest News: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan’s Hindukush region on Saturday. Very strong tremors were felt across Delhi and adjoining Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. The USGS says that it was a very deep earthquake with a depth of over 200 km. The epicenter of the Saturday earthquake was located 47 km of Afghan town called Jurm, the USGS said. Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology says that the Saturday earthquake was 418 km away from Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg and struck Afghanistan at around 9:30 pm (IST). Hindukush is an earthquake-prone zone. Experts say that the reason for high seismic activity is due to the gradual but significant movement of Indian tectonic plates towards Eurasian and Tibet tectonic plates. Due to this, the entire mountainous region from Afghanistan, Pakistan to India’s northeast region have witnessed some of the most devastating earthquakes that the world has ever seen.

As of now, there has been no report of any casualty or damage of property from either Afghanistan or neighbouring Pakistan. This is not the first time that Jurm has witnessed a strong earthquake. Earlier this year, on March 21, 40 km south, south-west of Jurm saw a 6.6 magnitude earthquake. The massive tremblor killed at least 21 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Over 300 people were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the March tremor.