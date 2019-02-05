Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi-NCR jolted as well

Updated: February 5, 2019 11:55 PM

An earthquake struck near Jammu and Kashmir state on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The magnitude was measured at 5.6, as per the report by Reuters.

The EMSC has said that the earthquake struck 118 km north-west of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doordarshan also confirmed with the tweet, “A 5.6-magnitude #earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir; tremors felt in Srinagar, Delhi-NCR region. No reports of damage or casualties so far.”

News agencies have reported the same with ANI tweeting, “An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale strikes Kashmir, more details awaited.”

As per PTI, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kms in north-western Kashmir, which is around 118 kilometers from Srinagar.

Earthquake lasted many seconds and caused citizens to rush out of their homes, officials were quoted by the news agency. However, no reports of any casualties or damages due to the quake have surfaced so far.

More details awaited…

