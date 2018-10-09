Magisterial probe ordered into ‘ban’ on signing Vande Matram in state-aided college, says Ballia DM Bhawani Singh Khangaraut

During the probe, statements of students, teachers and others would be recorded, the district magistrate said, adding the college principal was also asked to clarify that there is no ban on chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and Vande Matram.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the alleged ban on singing Vande Matram and chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in a government-aided inter college here, Ballia District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut said Tuesday. Khangaraut said he and Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly visited Gandhi Mohammad Ali Memorial (GMAM) Inter College Tuesday to examine the allegation and later ordered a magisterial probe.

During the probe, statements of students, teachers and others would be recorded, the district magistrate said, adding the college principal was also asked to clarify that there is no ban on chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and Vande Matram. An FIR was lodged Monday by a class 12 student, Anuj Kumar Gaur that he and three other school students were attacked at the college gate in the afternoon while they were going out.

Gaur had alleged he and the fellow students were attacked at the behest of college Principal-cum-Manager Majid Nasir and some teachers. He claimed the college principal and teachers were angry with him that he had told a social organisation and mediapersons on Friday that singing Vande Matram and chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” were not allowed in the college.

Gaur has stated in the FIR that around 20 to 25 men attacked them with lathis, while raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. When they cried for help, the principal and teachers instigated the assailants, to continue the beating, Gaur has alleged.

A local organisation “Manas Mandir” activists had visited GMAM Inter College at Bilthara Road and claimed the students were being punished for singing Vande Matram or raising “Bharat Mata ki Jai” after the school prayers.

Manas Mandir manager Shiv Kumar Jaiswal had also sent a complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the alleged ban along with the video recordings of the students and teachers testifying to the ban. The video of students and teachers’ statements were also uploaded on a social networking site by the organisation.