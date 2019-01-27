Madurai’s temple serves Biryani as ‘prasad’ during Muniyandi festival, watch video

By: | Updated: January 27, 2019 1:18 PM

Around 1000 kgs of rice, 250 goats and 300 chickens are used to make the biryani, and then it is donated as prashad to the public

Madurai’s temple serves Biryani as ‘prasad’ during Muniyandi festival (ANI)

Muniyandi swami temple of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu served biryani as the ‘prashad’ after the festival. The Muniyandi festival is celebrated in South Tamil Nadu as people worship regional deities of Tamil Nadu – who were worshippers of Lord Shiva and his female counterpart Shakti.

A devotee told ANI, “We are celebrating this Muniyandi festival, where a fund is raised, from both the public and the people associated with the festival. Every Friday and Saturday of the third week of January, we have a grand festival here in South Tamil Nadu.”

“The Muniyandi pujai has been going on for 84 years now. We cook around 1000 kgs of rice, 250 goats and 300 chickens to cook the biryani, and then it is donated as prashad to the public,” he added. The devotees donate funds for the ingredients that are used to prepare the prashad.

In a video posted by ANI, the devotees can be seen carrying ‘puja thalis’ on there head, while the sound of drums fills the background. Several sacks of rice are seen stored away for the biryani and many cooks preparing the biryani and some others packaging it.

