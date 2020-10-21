Madrasas nurturing terrorists, should be shut down: MP Minister Usha Thakur

MP Minister Usha Thakur

After Assam, now demands are growing in BJP-ruled states to stop government funding for religious education in madrasas. On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur said that education should be uniform for all children. “Education based on religion fuels extremism…every child should get uniform education,” she said.

When asked about the teaching of Sanskrit in school, she said: “What sanskrit are we teaching…if you are a citizen of this country you see all extremists and terrorists are taught and nurtured in madrassas. Jammu and Kashmir had been turned into a terror factory. So madrasas which can’t comply with nationalism should be merged with the existing mainstream education system for the growth of the nation.”

“It has been done in Assam…Madrassas are now closed. Whatever creates hurdled in the way of nationalism should be stopped,” she said. The minister further added that state funding should be stopped to madrassa, but if anyone wants to give their religious education privately then our Constitution allows it.

Last week, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit schools will be closed down by the state government and the notification to this effect will be issued in November. He said that the State Madrassa Education Board will be dissolved and all the state-run madrassas will be converted into high schools.

Sarma said teaching ‘Quran’ can’t happen at the cost of state money, and if the government has to do so then it should also teach both the Bible and Bhagavad Gita. The minister said that his government wanted to bring uniformity and stop this practice. He informed that there were 610 government madrassas in the state for which the government spends Rs 260 crore annually.