Madarsa dress code: Day after Mohsin Raza’s statement, UP cabinet minister says no discussion on matter yet

A day after UP Minister Mohsin Raza said that the government is mulling a dress code for Madarsa students, his senior Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, said no such change was under the government’s consideration. Terming Raza’s statement on Tuesday as his personal opinion, Chaudhary said that there is no such deliberation underway in his department, and discussions around it were needless.

Mohsin Raza has a state minister rank for Muslim Waqf, Haj department in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, while Chaudhary holds the Cabinet rank for the same portfolio.

“In our department no such initiative to impose dress code for Madarsa students has been considered. So, it is not an issue to be discussed. This can be his (Mohsin Raza) personal statement,” Chaudhary told ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Raza on Tuesday said that it is only the BJP-led governments which have doing justice with the minorities, the minister added that other political parties have been considering them as only a vote-bank.

“The aim of the UP government is to bring madrasas at par with other educational institutions in every sense. Till now, students in madrasas have been wearing ‘kurta-payjamas’ but now this dress code will make it more formal… We might also try to meet the expenses,” said Mohsin Raza on Tuesday.

Raza also said the current dressing style of Madarsa students reflects a clear demarcation between them and the students of other schools which will come to an end now.

“Our intentions are absolutely clear as we work with transparency and believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas”, he said adding that Prime Minister wanted to integrate the Muslim society with the country’s mainstream with a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other, Raza had said.

However, the government did not disclose the new dress code for Madrasa students but said it might also fund it.

However, Raza’s statement faced opposition from Madarsa Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal. Madarasa Cleric Mohd Haroon said, “It should be left to us to decide what is good for Madrasas, in any case hardly 1-2% of Muslim children study in Madrasas. Government should not worry,” ANI reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state government has planned to introduce NCERT books in the Madarsas of Uttar Pradesh in a bid to bring their students at par with their counterparts in other schools and to modernise the education in Madarsas affiliated to the State Madrasa Board.