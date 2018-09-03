Madras High Court upholds TN government’s decision to ban protests at Marina Beach

The Madras High Court today upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to prohibit holding protests at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach. In its order, the court observed that the ‘beach can’t be used for agitations as a public order is equally important’.

The court passed this order while hearing a petition filed by P Ayyakannu, leader of a farmers’ body in the state. He had challenged the denial of permission to him by the police to hold a protest at the beach. Ayyakannu had in his plea alleged that he had planned a hunger strike on the Cauvery issue at the beach given that it will attract the attention of the government. However, he was not allowed to demonstrate at the Marina beach by the police.

According to government’s argument, with the exception of the Jallikattu protests that were held in 2017, no protests had taken place at the Marina Beach for last 15 years. Police has been saying that for more than a decade, protests, demonstrations, agitations have been totally banned in the entire stretch of the Marina beach, commencing from Light House to Napier Bridge.