Madras High Court to get 15 new judges

The Madras High Court is all set to get 15 new judges with the process for issuing the warrant of appointment being set in motion.

Of the 30 names recommended by the high court collegium in February 2015, fifteen have been selected for appointment as judges, court sources said.

Six of the proposed judges are from the sub-ordinate judiciary while nine from the Bar.

Nine of those chosen had already received documents for signing, a pre-appointment procedure, on Saturday and others were expected to get them today, the sources said.

The warrant of appointment by the President is expected shortly after which the swearing-in date would be fixed by the high court, they said.

Once these appointments are made, the total strength of Judges of the high court will rise to 54 against the sanctioned strength of 75.