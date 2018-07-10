Madras High Court seeks report on order banning homework for students

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court today sought a compliance report from the Centre and the CBSE on the implementation of its order banning homework for students of Class I and II.

Justice N Kirubakaran was hearing a petition filed by advocate M Purushothaman seeking direction to CBSE schools to purchase books published by the NCERT and to adopt its prescribed syllabus.

Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan produced a June 29 communication issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, directing state governments, Union Territories and the CBSE to comply with the May 29 high court order and file a report within two weeks.

CBSE’s counsel G Nagarajan said a circular on the compliance of the order was yet to be issued, but assured that it would be done within two weeks.

The judge then posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On May 29, the high court had directed the authorities to reduce weight of satchels of school children, do away with homework for classes I and II, and make mandatory the use of NCERT books alone.

In its interim order, the court asked state governments to ensure that weight of the satchels should not be more than 10 per cent of the child’s weight.

It observed that children are neither weight lifters nor school bags loaded containers.

The court, while referring to Government Orders issued by governments of Telangana and Maharashtra, directed the Centre to direct state governments and governments of Union Territories to formulate a ‘Children School Bag Policy’ for reducing the weight of the satchels in line with the guidelines issued by either state.