Madras HC to hear PILs against memorial for Jayalalithaa on June 6

The Madras High Court today ordered tagging of two PILs opposing construction of memorial for late chief minister Jayalalithaa with related petitions pending before the court. The vacation bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and M Dhandapani posted to June 6 the PILs — one filed by social activist ‘Traffic’ K Ramaswamy and another by S Jayaseelan, a city advocate.

Ramaswamy challenged construction of the memorial while Jayaseelan also sought a direction to the authorities to remove the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa from the burial spot on the Marina beachfront. The state government had on May 7 laid the foundation for building the Rs 50.8-crore memorial.

Ramaswamy submitted that he had given a representation to the authorities concerned to stop construction of the memorial as Jayalalithaa was ‘convicted’ by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate wealth case. Citing the same ground, Jayaseelan contended that burial of Jayalalithaa’s body on the Marina beachfront was against public morality.

“If a memorial is raised for a person convicted by the Supreme Court, it will become a symbol of corruption…,” he claimed seeking removal of the mortal remains from the spot for burial at some other place. He also sought a direction to the authorities not to build any memorial for Jayalalithaa.