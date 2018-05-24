Madras HC stays Sterlite’s expansion plans, orders firm to hold public hearing

CPI(M) supporters protest against police firing on agitators at Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, in Chennai.

A day after 11 people were killed and several injured in the violence that took place close to a Sterlite Copper plant site at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the proposed expansion plan of the Vedanta Group firm at its existing site with immediate effect.

Sterlite had in February this year moved the authorities both in state and central governments, seeking environmental clearance for its proposed expansion — doubling the capacity to 800,000 tonne per annum from existing 400,000 tonne per annum — with an estimated investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

In a communication to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Sterlite said: “In continuation to our letter dated November 10, 2017 wherein the company announced the approval of Copper Smelter plant 2 project by the board of directors, this is to inform that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, in the PIL filed against the company, has stated that the application for renewal of environment clearance for copper smelter plant 2 project, shall be processed after conduct of mandatory public hearing and the application shall be decided by the competent authority on or before September 23, 2018.”

In the interim, the High Court has ordered the company to cease construction and all other activities onsite for proposed copper smelter plant 2 project with immediate effect till the decision of the MoEF.

The petitioner in the case is Fatima Babu, a retired professor and one of the leading protesters against Sterlite plant. The order comes on a public interest litigation petition filed by Babu against Sterlite’s application for renewal of environmental clearance for the proposed second plant, which was meant to double its copper refining capacity to 800,000 tonne.

A division bench of justices Anita Sumanth and M Sundar said that the application for renewal of environmental clearance by Vedanta should be processed expeditiously by conducting a mandatory public hearing in four months from now, on or before September 23, 2018. The petitioner claimed that environmental clearance was given to the second copper plant without any public hearing — one of the requirements for the grant of clearance.

In her petition, she said that the public continue to suffer and complain about health hazards that were caused by the operation of the plant.

When contacted, P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper, told the FE: “We completely regret what happened yesterday. It should not have happened but it was unfortunate despite the area was completely prohibited for holding protests. I strongly believed unwanted elements instigated which led to violence and eventually 11 deaths.”

“Actually, the protests were uncalled for as the factory is closed for close to two months for now for want of renewal of consent to operate (CTO) from the state government. We are yet to get approval from state government. Though it is sad to hear that Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered stay on our expansion plans, but we will abide by the law. We will continue to fight through legal means. The next hearing is coming up on June 6.”

On any impact on the company, he said: “As of now we have not seen any impact on the business aspect. It is usual for us to have long maintenance holidays, may be little extended this time. We hope the situation will become normal here. We do also hope that the state government will intervene suitably to ensure that its image is not affected as it expects to attract huge investments in the coming months, particularly in this part of region.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a one-person inquiry commission under retired high court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incidents in Thoothukudi and submit a report. According to latest reports, the port city continued to witness protests on Wednesday too.