Madras HC says no to banners that may pose hindrance to public

The Madras High Court today said no posters or banners that may pose a hindrance to the public or movement of vehicles should be put up in the city.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice A Selvam dropped the suo motu proceedings initiated in a case related to erection of banners in the city.

The court had initiated suo motu proceedings based on a letter received from social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy and two other representations seeking a direction to authorities to take action against unauthorised banners in the city and submit a report.

The bench said, “Paper banners and/or cloth banners tied with strings, erected across the streets for a specific occasion, should ensure that sufficient height is maintained so that they do not disturb pedestrian or vehicular traffic, including heavy vehicles, in any manner whatsoever.

“No poles shall be erected on pavements and/or streets for putting up such banners. No placard, banner, board, etc., should obstruct pedestrian or vehicular movement in any manner whatsoever.”