Madras HC restrains 42 cable, net service providers from showing Tamil film

The Madras High Court has restrained 42 cable and Internet service providers from screening the Tamil film 'Kaatrin Mozhi' scheduled to be released on November 16, on a suit filed by the producer.

The Madras High Court has restrained 42 cable and Internet service providers from screening the Tamil film ‘Kaatrin Mozhi’ scheduled to be released on November 16, on a suit filed by the producer. Justice M Sundar on Wednesday granted the interim injunction on a suit filed by Creative Entertainers, the film’s producer.

Listing 42 cable and Internet service providers, the producer said he apprehended that once the movie was released, acts of piracy would commence and websites would illegally copy, record, reproduce and communicate the copyright protected work to the general public.

Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for the producer, said the producer has invested substantial money in the film’s production and it was scheduled to be released in more than 250 screens worldwide including Chennai. The producer has acquired all exploitation and distribution rights including theatrical rights, music rights, other rights including TV, Internet, digital and home video and all rights were exclusive, the counsel submitted.

Cable and Internet service providers have not entered into any license agreement with the producer and it amounts to infringement of copyright under provisions of the Copyright Act if they screened the movie. The film directed by Radha Mohan has Jyotika and Vidaarth in key roles.

