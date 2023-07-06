scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

AIADMK loses lone MP, HC declares O Ravindranath’s 2019 victory ‘null and void’

Ravindranath was pitted against EVKS Elangovan of the Congress and AMMK’s Thanga Tamilselvam and had won by a margin of 76,672 votes.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
A single-bench of Justice SS Sundar gave Ravindranath, who is the elder son of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, a month's time to go an appeal against the verdict.
A single-bench of Justice SS Sundar gave Ravindranath, who is the elder son of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, a month's time to go an appeal against the verdict.

In a major setback to expelled AIADMK MP O Ravindranath, the Madras High Court on Thursday declared his election from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 as “null and void”. A petition was moved by a voter alleging that the lawmaker had suppressed facts about his income, reports The Indian Express.

A single-bench of Justice SS Sundar gave Ravindranath, the elder son of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, a month’s time to appeal against the verdict.

Also Read

Ravindranath was pitted against EVKS Elangovan of the Congress and AMMK’s Thanga Tamilselvam and won by a margin of 76,672 votes.

Also Read

He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022 for anti-party activities following the rebellion by his father against E Palaniswami.

Kumar has been accused of concealing his income sources in his election affidavit and bribing voters. The petitioner, P Milany, a voter from Theni, testified that Kumar’s election affidavit excluded the salary he drew as a director at a private company and showed only agriculture and business as his income sources.

More Stories on
Madras High Court

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 16:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS