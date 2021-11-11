‘Madness or sedition?’ BJP MP Varun Gandhi lashes out at Kangana Ranaut over ‘doled out’ freedom remark

Ranaut had come under fire from social media users for her remark as well, with many prominent leaders criticizing her for the statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, who has been critical of the government in the past few months over the ongoing farmers’ protest, today slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for her alleged remarks that the freedom that India got in 1947 was doled out and the country got real freedom in 2014. Notably, the Narendra Modi government came to power for the first time in 2014. Ranaut was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri on Monday.

Ranaut made the alleged remarks during a summit talk organised by a TV news channel. In a video shared on social media, Ranaut can be heard saying, “..blood will flow but it should not be Hindustani blood. They knew it and they paid a price. Of course, wo azadi nahi thi, wo bheekh thi aur jo azadi mili hai wo 2014 me mili hai (that was not freedom, that was doled out to us, we got freedom in 2014).”

The remarks triggered a storm on social media with several people calling out the actor for disrespecting the valour and sacrifice of our freedom fighters.

Reacting to her remarks, Varun Gandhi said, “Sometimes they insult the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes they respect his killer, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters including Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and more. Should I call this thought madness or sedition?”

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Reacting to Varun Gandhi’s tweet, Kangana clarified on Instagram, “Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed…which lead to more atrocities from the British and almost a century later, freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl…”

Ranaut had come under fire from social media users for her remark as well, with many prominent leaders criticizing her for the statement. Sharing the video on Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The new Ruchi Pathak on the block. From 99 year lease to bheek main mili azaadi. All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master. The WhatsApp history fans.”