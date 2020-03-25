Madhya Pradesh: Woman Collector who slapped BJP worker during pro-CAA rally transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Shivraj govt transfers a woman collector who had allegedly slapped a BJP leader during pro-CAA rally.

Just a day after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, the Bharatiya Janata Party government issued an order effecting the transfer of a woman collector who had allegedly hit a leader of the saffron party during a pro-CAA rally in January. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. It showed Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita purportedly slapping a man during the January 20 rally in support of the recently amended citizenship law.

On Tuesday, Nidhi was transferred to the MP secretariat as deputy secretary. The government has appointed Neeraj Kumar Singh as the new Rajgarh Collector.

Besides Nidhi, the government also transferred Sub-Divisional Magistrate Priya Verma. She was also involved in the scuffle.

At that time, the BJP was in the opposition and its leaders including Shivraj had condemned her behaviour and demanded action against her by the then Kamal Nath government.

On Tuesday, the BJP government also transferred Rewa Municipal Corporation commissioner Sabhajit Yadav. The officer has reportedly had several run-ins with BJP leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the recent appointments made by the Congress government to the posts of chairpersons and members of commissions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP, the Congress government had made a slew of appointments.

The BJP had criticised the Kamal Nath government and termed the appointments as unlawful and unconstitutional and asked Governor Lalji Tandon to intervene.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for a fourth term. The 15-month-old Congress government collapsed after Scindia and 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned, pushing the government in a minority.