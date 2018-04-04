Madhya Pradesh violence over SC ST Act: Curfew remains in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena; top developments

Madhya Pradesh violence over SC ST Act: Notwithstanding the curfew imposed in the area, protesters torched a shop outside the municipal office and set a tyre on fire in Bhind

Simmering tension was palpable in parts of Madhya Pradesh even as law-and-order situation limped back to normalcy on Wednesday. Eight people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted during the Monday’s Bharat Bandh called by various Dalit groups. Protesters resorted to stone pelting and damaged public and private properties. Train services were hit and roads were blocked. The Supreme Court had refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals is peace and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission.”

Here are the latest developments in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) has said security personnel have conducted flag march in the city. He has said the situation was normal and Internet services have been restored.

However, curfew still remains imposed in certain areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena. The curfew was relaxed between 10 am and 12 noon.

Notwithstanding the curfew imposed in the area, protesters torched a shop outside the municipal office and set a tyre on fire in Bhind. Heavy police forces deployed in the area.

Arms licenses in Bhind district’s Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand continue to remain suspended following incidents of violence during protests over SC/ST Act.

50 people have been arrested in Morena over their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a police party in the area.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned without transacting any legislative business after the Congress-led opposition created an uproar over various issues including softening of provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Over 60 injured people are being treated in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts. The bandh-related violence has left eight people dead till now — four in Bhind, three in Gwalior and one in Morena district, officials said.