Madhya Pradesh: Villagers trouble critically ill leopard in Iklera, click selfies, ride on it – Watch VIDEO

After a shocking video emerged on social media showing a group of people walking with a leopard, looking dazed, forest officials have jumped into action to rescue the big cat in Madhya Pradesh’s Iklera village.

In the video, the leopard is being seen surrounded by a mob of people, while one man can be seen pushing it away and also sitting on its back.

A forest guard official said that a team from Ujjain was sent to capture the leopard, reports PTI.

Also Read Third leopard captured near Tirumala temple – Watch VIDEO

VIDEO | Rescue operation underway by forest officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Iklera village after a leopard was found by locals in a dazed state. “A team from Ujjain is reaching to capture the leopard and the animal will be shifted based on the directions of the higher officials,”… pic.twitter.com/NHpS0f1Mx6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

According to a report by NDTV, the leopard was spotted near Iklera in Dewas district. Initially, the villagers got scared, but when they saw that the big cat was not aggressive, they speculated that it was sick. Later, villagers surrounded it and started playing with it.

Forest officer Santosh Shukla told the channel that the two-year-old leopard was taken to Van Vihar in Bhopal for treatment. A medical examination of the animal was also conducted by a veterinary doctor from Mhow in Indore.

Also Read Elusive clouded leopard spotted at 3700 m altitude in Nagaland village, check details

The senior official said that the condition of the leopard is critical, and despite this villagers troubled the animal.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, users commented saying that it was “disgraceful”. A user posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “And we call them beast and man-eaters.”

And we call them beast and man-eaters. pic.twitter.com/oD0vxdwWKN — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 30, 2023

Earlier in May, in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, a leopard mauled to death an employee of the forest department at the Satpura Tiger Reserve. The deceased was identified as Dhannalal Marskole, a daily-wage employee of the department.