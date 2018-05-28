Madhya Pradesh under intense heat, Khajuraho hottest at 48.6

Madhya Pradesh today reeled under intense heat with the mercury crossing 45 degree Celsius mark in many parts. (AP)

Madhya Pradesh today reeled under intense heat with the mercury crossing 45 degree Celsius mark in many parts. The highest temperature at 48.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the famous tourist spot Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district. “The mercury either touched or crossed 45 degree Celsius in Gwalior, Satna, Rewa, Sagar, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Umarai, Shivpuri, Guna and Ratlam districts,” an official at the city-based Meteorological Centre said.

Damoh sizzled at 47 degree Celsius, followed by Khargone and Shajapur districts which recorded the maximum temperature at 46.5 and 46 degree Celsius, respectively, said meteorologist GD Mishra. Bhopal recorded the maximum temperature at 44.8 degree Celsius and Indore 43.2 degree Celsius.

Mishra said a severe heat wave condition prevailed at those places that recorded maximum temperature above 45 degree Celsius while the heat wave swept the places where the maximum temperature touched or remained close to 45 degree Celsius. Heat wave condition prevailed almost in the entire state, Mishra added. He said there would not be any respite from heat for next two days.