Madhya Pradesh: Two sisters get married to each other’s grooms in major power cut disaster in Ujjain

In a wedding mismatch, two of the three sisters ended up being with the wrong grooms due to a power failure in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, which shrouded the auspicious muhurat in darkness.

Ghoonghat and darkness conspired in the mix-up, but family members soon realised the blunder. The priests re-chanted some madras and got the brides and grooms to retake their vows.

The incident took place on May 5 in Aslana village in Badnagar tehsil, which is around 20 km from Ujjain. Three baraats — one of Rahul of Khirakhedi village, and other two of Bhola and Ganesh from Dangwada village — arrived at Rameshlal Relot’s house to marry their three daughters.

Two of the sisters — Nikita and Karishma — who were to marry Bhola and Ganesh, went into a room with the family members to perform the ‘Mai Mata Pooja’ ritual, where the two brides got ‘exchanged’.

The two were wearing similar dresses and ghoonghat. Amid power cut, the two brides apparently performed some of the rituals with the wrong grooms.

The family members identified the mix-up when they got out of the room in some light. After a brief dispute, they immediately fixed the mix-up and the priest performed the ceremony with the right match of bride and groom.

The Congress took this is as an opportunity to target the BJP government in the state over unscheduled power cuts during the summer season.

“Strange incident reported during ongoing electricity crisis in Shivraj Government… Two bride sisters got mixed up due to a power failure,” tweeted Congress state media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

Rejecting the charge, BJP MLA and party state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodiya said that there was no power cut when the incident was reported.