Madhya Pradesh: Two children lynched over open defecation in Shivpuri

Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by some people for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Bhavkedhi village in the morning, Sirsod police station’s inspector R S Dhakad said.
The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. Efforts were on to arrest the culprits, he said.
