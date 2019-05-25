Madhya Pradesh: Two beaten up for carrying beef, police arrest them as well as 5 attackers

New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2019 3:28:21 PM

Suspected cow vigilantes allegedly thrashed two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni with sticks, accusing them of carrying beef, following which five accused have been arrested, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits. (ANI)

Suspected cow vigilantes allegedly thrashed two persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni with sticks, accusing them of carrying beef, following which five accused have been arrested, police said Saturday. The group of five ‘gau rakshaks’ also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.

Police also said that the three person who were beaten up have been arrested as possession and sale of beef is illegal in Madhya Pradesh.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men. Later, they also forced one of the men to beat up the woman accompanying them.

The attackers also forced the three persons to raise slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, as seen in the video.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against the five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dunda Seoni police station, and all of them have been arrested.

Dunda Seoni police station incharge GS Uike said the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested for allegedly carrying beef as its possession and sale is banned in the state.

Uike said none of the victims sustained any serious injuries in the attack.

“The accused persons shot videos of thrashing. Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the trio along with the meat they were carrying to the police station,” he said.

One of the accused uploaded the video on social media on May 23, but later withdrew it following a sharp reaction from various quarters, he said.

However, police took cognisance of the clip and traced the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the SP said police seized 140 kg red meat, suspected to be beef, from the trio. Police also seized a three-wheeler and a scooter from them.

