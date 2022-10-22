Madhya Pradesh: Toll in Morena house blast rises to five

Death toll in the blast at a house in Banmore town in Madhya Pradesh‘s Morena district increased to five with one more person succumbing to injuries on Saturday, police said.

Vishal Balmiki (21) died during treatment at a Gwalior hospital, said Banmore Police Station in-charge Biresh Kushwaha.

Six other injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the condition of two of them was critical, he added.

Four persons including a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot after the house, where firecrackers had been stored by a tenant, collapsed following a powerful blast on Thursday.

The impact was so severe that the ground-plus-one-storey structure was reduced to rubble while two nearby houses were also damaged.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and Explosive Substances Act against Rakesh Gurjar, Dhuaram Gurjar, Jamil Khan and house owner Nirmal Jain, police official Kushwaha said.

Jain is among those injured. Khan, who sold firecrackers, was arrested while search was underway for the others, he said.