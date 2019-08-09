Madhya Pradesh to get 100 high-tech gaushalas in 18 months, courtesy industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla

100 high-tech gaushalas (cowsheds) to come up in Madhya Pradesh in next 18 months.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that 100 high-tech gaushalas (cowsheds) will be set up in the coming one-and-a-half year of time. According to a report in The Indian Express, Nath on Thursday announced that the gaushalas will be set up by noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Nath said that Birla has agreed to build 100 high-tech gaushalas in the state from the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. These gaushalas will be set up in the next 18 months.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections last November, the Congress party had promised to set up new gaushalas in every panchayat of the state to accommodate nearly one lakh stray cow progeny on roads. Besides, it had promised commercial production of ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) and ‘kanda’ (cowdung cakes). The promise had even featured prominently in the party’s manifesto which was aimed to counter BJP’s ‘love for cows’.

In January, the Congress government announced that it will build 1,000 gaushalas within four months. The state government launched “Project Gaushala” but it is running way behind the schedule. The government recently claimed that spots for the gaushalas have been finalised and the work will begin soon.

The latest announcement by Kamal Nath was made after a meeting with Birla in Mumbai, where he had gone to seek investments for the state.

Two months ago, CM Nath had chaired a review meeting of the “Project Gaushala” during which he had suggested non-resident Indians should be approached with a request to donate generously for the project.

Meanwhile, sources in the state animal husbandry department told The Indian Express the government has already signed a non-binding agreement with another company to set up 300 smart gaushalas across the state over the next five years.

After forming the government, CM Nath had increased the subsidy of cattle feed to Rs 20 from Rs 10 per day.