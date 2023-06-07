scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Madhya Pradesh: Three-year-old falls into borewell in Sehore, rescue operation underway

The rescue operation to evacuate a three year old girl who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in the Sehore district of Madhya pradesh is in progress.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Sehore Borewell incident| Sehore news
The rescue operation to evacuate a three year old girl is in progress. (Source- PTI)

A three year old girl fell into a borewell in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday at 1.30 PM, officials said, adding that a rescue team has reached the spot and an operation to rescue the girl is in progress at the Mungavali village.

The girl fell in a 300-feet borewell while playing outside her house when the incident took place, the girl’s family said.

Also Read: Pragya Thakur takes woman to watch ‘Kerala Story’, she elopes with Muslim lover days later.

Also Read

The rescue teams have reached the spot and efforts are underway to evacuate the girl child. She is said to be stuck between 25 and 30 feet deep in the borewell.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation and said that efforts are underway to rescue the child.

Also Read: MP Congress’ all-out attack on CM Shivraj govt over damaged Saptarishis at Mahakal Temple.

“Hearing the sad news of a daughter falling into the borewell in the village of Mungavali of Sehore… The SDRF has started the process of evacuating the girl. I have instructed the local authorities to take necessary measures and I am also in constant touch with the authorities,” Chouhan tweeted.

The farmhouse in which the borewell is situated belongs to another member of the village.

More Stories on
Madhya Pradesh

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 17:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market