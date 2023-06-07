A three year old girl fell into a borewell in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday at 1.30 PM, officials said, adding that a rescue team has reached the spot and an operation to rescue the girl is in progress at the Mungavali village.

The girl fell in a 300-feet borewell while playing outside her house when the incident took place, the girl’s family said.

VIDEO | The rescue operation to pull out a 2.5-year-old girl, who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell at Mugavali village in MP's Sehore district on Tuesday, is still underway. pic.twitter.com/3pCPhOJdfe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

The rescue teams have reached the spot and efforts are underway to evacuate the girl child. She is said to be stuck between 25 and 30 feet deep in the borewell.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation and said that efforts are underway to rescue the child.

“Hearing the sad news of a daughter falling into the borewell in the village of Mungavali of Sehore… The SDRF has started the process of evacuating the girl. I have instructed the local authorities to take necessary measures and I am also in constant touch with the authorities,” Chouhan tweeted.

The farmhouse in which the borewell is situated belongs to another member of the village.