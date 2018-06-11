​​​
  3. Madhya Pradesh students who scored 75% in Class 12 get money for laptops

Madhya Pradesh students who scored 75% in Class 12 get money for laptops

Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice.

By: | Bhopal | Published: June 11, 2018 8:50 PM
madhya pradesh, mp students, students scoring 75 per cent, MP class 12 students, students get money for laptops, MPBSE The Madhya Pradesh government today began transferring money online to students, who scored 75 per cent and above in this year’s Class 12 exams, for purchasing laptops. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh government today began transferring money online to students, who scored 75 per cent and above in this year’s Class 12 exams, for purchasing laptops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme today by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 22,035 students at a function here.

Over 88,000 students, who achieved 75 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in March-April this year, are eligible for this government scheme, a state public relations department official said. He added that the rest of the eligible students would also receive the amount soon.

Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice. “Students can purchase laptops of their own choice with the encouragement money of Rs 25,000 and can create a new world of knowledge,” Chouhan told the gathering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top