Madhya Pradesh: Six members of a family shot dead in an act of revenge killing

Six members of a family in Morena district were shot dead by rifle-wielding men, who killed them in an act of revenge killing. The deceased included three men and three women, reported The Indian Express.

Police said that the incident took place in Lepa village under the Sihonia police station jurisdiction limits on Friday. The firing took place at around 9:30-10 AM, and was captured on video.

ASP (Morena) Raisingh Narwariya told The Indian Express that around two-three people have been arrested in the case and teams have been dispatched to arrest the ones who are absconding.

An FIR has been registered, he said. “There was a longstanding enmity between the two families over a murder which took place in 2014. Three women and three men from the same family were killed in the shooting,” the ASP said.

VIDEO | Clash and firing between two groups over an old land dispute in Lepa village of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/5CW4aUHgnS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

Police said that apart from the decade-old murder case, the families of Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh also were involved in a property dispute.

In 2013, two people from Dhir Singh’s family were murdered and Gajendra Singh’s family was accused of the crime.

“Ganjendra Singh’s family was gunned down on Friday. In 2013, over a property dispute, two members from Dhir Singh’s family were killed and one was injured. The case was being heard by a local court in Morena and we got to know that the families had reached a compromise,” said a senior police officer, as quoted by IE.

The officer said that the family members had spent 4-5 years in jail.