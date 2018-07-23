Madhya Pradesh shocker! Now, woman lynched on child-lifting suspicion in Singrauli, 12 arrested

In yet another shocking incident of lynching reported from Madhya Pradesh, a mentally ill woman was beaten to death by a mob in Badgad village of Singrauli district of the state on suspicion of being a child-lifter. Police said that the killing took place on Thursday, adding that 12 people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

According to police, the victim remained unidentified for three days after her death. The lady’s dead body was recovered by police from the forest department nursery on Friday. There were injury marks on her body from sharp weapons. The lady was aged between 25 and 30.

Investigating officer Narendra Raghuvanshi said that a probe has been launched to trace two main accused who are at large. Raghuvanshi added that 12 persons have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against unknown persons at the Morwa police station.

Police said that all arrested accused are between 25 to 30 years of age and are either labourers or marginal farmers.

Raghuvanshi said that arrested persons have confessed to the crime and sticks and axes used by them kill the lady have been seized by the police from their house.

SDPO Kripashankar Dwiwedi said that rumours regarding child lifting have been doing the rounds for long on WhatsApp. Dwiwedi informed that though the police had clarified that such messages are fake and that no such incident had occured, the lynching still took place.

According tot The Indian Express, on Thursday the homeless lady was seen in the neighbouring village. She was there for last few days where villagers had given her food to eat. At 9 am on Thursday, few villagers in Bhosh village started chasing her after mistaking her as a child-lifter. When the lady ran, the rumour spread in the area.

The group of men chased her and then attacked her using sticks and axes. She was first beaten near a school and then chased to a hillock and finally near the forest department nursery. She was then thrown in a culvert in the forest department nursery where she died, police said.

The killing comes two days after a Muslim man was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling, trigerring a massive political debate with opposition Congress accussing the government of not taking action against the cow vigilantes.

Incidents of mob lynching triggered by rumours on WhatsApp have been on rise in the recent time. At least 12 people have lost their lives in different parts of the country on suspicion of child lifters after spread of fake messages on WhatsApp.