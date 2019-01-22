Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns of protests after Kamal Nath scraps Bhavantar Yojana

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)

Hours after the Madhya Pradesh government decided to scrap Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Kamal Nath saying that his government was working with a vision to change the schemes only. Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana was aimed at paying the difference between the official Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the rate at which the farmers have sold the crops.

Reacting to the Congress government’s decision, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI: “My government started these schemes to save the farmers – this scheme paved way for other schemes, which was later followed by many other states. But now, the new government wants to close down every single scheme, just because they were started by the previous BJP government.”

He further said that the Congress government was not doing any justice to the state. “They should start new yognas, if need be, we would not object, they can even amend the previous ones – but why would you scrap Bhavantar Yojana? I will not let them do this,” he said.

Highlighting why the scheme was needed in MP, Chouhan said: “The farmers in Chhattisgarh are selling rice for Rs 2,500 per quintal. The Congress, during the election campaign, promised the Madhya Pradesh farmers, that they will bring up the price of the crop – then why would they sell the produce at Rs 1,750 per quintal, and not getting the difference paid?”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that if the government decides to scrap the scheme, then the BJP will start protesting February onwards. “The scheme was launched to pay the farmers the right price. But if they scrap the scheme like this and not pay the farmers, then we will start protesting in February,” he said.

Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana was launched by former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2017. It was to provide compensation to the farmers when the price of agricultural produces fell below the announced MSP. The state government introduced the scheme for eight crops in the first year, mainly for oilseeds and pulses. Later in 2018, the scheme was extended to thirteen Kharif crops. The scheme was launched by the then government as an aftermath of a 10-day farmer agitation, after the Mansaur violence.