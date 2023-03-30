Indore temple tragedy: 10 evacuated, several devotees trapped as roof of old stepwell collapses; rescue ops underway

Several devotees are feared trapped while 10 people have been rescued after the roof of an old stepwell located at the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in the Patel Nagar area in Indore collapsed on Thursday, PTI reported. Rescue operations are underway with personnel from the police department, district administration as well as the SDRF present at the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 10 people have been rescued, nine others are likely to be evacuated shortly and efforts are underway to rescue the others trapped under the debris as well. The CM said there is no news of any deaths so far.



The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement earlier that the Chief Minister has taken stock of the incident and instructed the Indore Collector and Indore Commissioner to speed up the rescue operation.

The CMO said it is in constant touch with the Indore district administration and top officers of Indore Police and the district administration are present at the spot.

#WATCH | "It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people," says MP CM SS Chouhan on stepwell collapse at Indore temple pic.twitter.com/E8Pti0E5YP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

As per latest reports, as many as 10 people have been rescued while around 20 others are still trapped under the debris as rescue operations continue. The rescued have been evacuated and rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)