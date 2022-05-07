Madhya Pradesh: Seven charred to death in Indore building fire, nine rescued

Seven people were charred to death while several others sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality of Indore early on Saturday.

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the double-storey residential building in Indore’s Swarna Bagh Colony, before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra told ANI that nine people have been rescued by officials from the building.

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.