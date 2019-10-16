State roads like Vijayvargiya cheeks, will make them like Hema Malini’s: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma. (Photo/Twitter@pcsharmainc

Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma’s remarks: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav had once infamously referred to Hema Malini’s cheeks while talking about the condition of roads in his state. Years later, a minister in Kamal Nath’s Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh has made a similar misogynistic statement.

Minister PC Sharma was visiting Habibganj area on Tuesday along with his Cabinet colleague Sajjan Verma. When reporters asked Sharma about the condition of roads in the state, the minister was quick to take a jibe at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like Kailash Vijayvargiya’s cheeks,” news agency ANI quoted PC Sharma, as saying.

“These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini,” he went on to add.

WATCH VIDEO: Will make Madhya Pradesh roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks: PC Sharma

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Minister, PC Sharma in Bhopal: Yeh Washington aur New York ki sadke thi kaisi? Paani gira jam ke aur yahan gaddhe hi gaddhe ho gaye, Kailash Vijayvargiya ke jo gaal hain waise ho gaye….15-20 din mein chaka-chak sadke Hema Malini ke gaal jaisi ho jayengi. pic.twitter.com/7IwMutJns8 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

During his US visit in 2017, the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that Madhya Pradesh roads were better than those in the US. “When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States,” Chouhan had said during a conference.

He had received much flak for his statement particularly from the Congress which was in the Opposition then. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia had said Chouhan should remove the blindfold on his eyes and face the reality.