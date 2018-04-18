Madhya Pradesh: Road accident kills 21 of marriage party after mini-truck falls off bridge in Sidhi, casualties likely to increase

Madhya Pradesh road accident: Casualties might go up as many more people were still believed trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Madhya Pradesh road accident: It was supposed to be an evening of joy and revelry for a group persons who were going to attend a marriage party. Instead, it turned out to be a tragedy. At least 21 people were killed and many others suffered serious injuries after a mini-truck they were travelling in fell off a bridge over the Son river in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the casualties might go up as many more people were still believed trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

The mini-truck fell off the Jogdaha bridge near Amelia in Bahri police station area of the district. It has been learnt that the accident site is about 42 km from the Sidhi district headquarters. According to primary information, the mini-truck was reportedly coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage. The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed.

Both the district collector and the district police chief reached the spot and were supervising the rescue operation, reports quoted officials as saying. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow over the incident. The CM has announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.

Road accidents have taken a toll on lives in the state in the recent past as well. At least 13 people were killed and 24 others injured in five separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh in December last, police had said.

In Betul district, seven people were killed when a speeding truck ran over them on Multai Road while they were helping victims of an accident involving two motorcycles, police said.

In another incident, three people were killed and two others seriously injured when their car turned turtle and fell into a roadside trench at Sonda village in Sehore district,

In the third incident, two people were killed and three others injured when their SUV collided with a container truck near Dabra in Gwalior district. In another incident that occurred near Mandideep town in Raisen district, one person was killed and 15 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck.