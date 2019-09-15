Madhya Pradesh: Rain water enters low-lying areas, disrupts normal life in Mandsaur, Neemuch

The waters have entered several low- lying areas in Mandsaur and Neemuch (ANI Photo)

Due to the incessant downpour in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, more than 16,000 people have been evacuated to safer places. The showers, which have been lashing the two districts since the last few days, have disrupted normal life. Both the districts have been put on high alert due to the prevailing situation. The waters have entered several low-lying areas in Mandsaur, including the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

According to reports, more than 13,000 people were rescued from around 125 villages in Mandsaur districts. However, there are no reports of any deaths or casualties so far. A total of 19 gates of the Gandhi Sagar dam have also been opened to release 4 lakh cusec water.

“Around 13,000 to 14,000 people have been rescued from about 100 to 125 villages in Mandsaur. Some of these villages have been fully vacated while there has been partial evacuation in others,” PTI quoted Hitesh Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP) as saying. Choudhary, further added that the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas are in full swing.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to donate one month’s salary to the flood-hit victims.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mandsaur witnessed 218 mm of rainfall while Neemuch’s Manasa town experienced 243 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. GD Mishra, senior meteorologist, IMD, Bhopal said, “the monsoon has weakened a bit in eastern Madhya Pradesh but is active in western parts of the state.”

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas of east Rajasthan and few parts of west Madhya Pradesh today.

Earlier on August 27, 2019, due to heavy showers, the water of Shivna river had entered the Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur.