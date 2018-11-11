Madhya Pradesh polls: FIR against BJP candidate for organising rally without permission

By: | Updated: November 11, 2018 8:59 AM

An FIR has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gadarwara constituency for organising rally without permission from the administration.

FIR against BJP candidate for organising rally without permission

An FIR has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gadarwara constituency for organising rally without permission from the administration. BJP’s Gautam Patel and his associates organised the rally in the constituency without permission on November 8.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, was imposed in the constituency from October 6. The state is slated to go to polls on November 28. The strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230 and counting of votes for the assembly elections will be conducted on December 11.

The election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term, the Congress will fight for regaining power after 2003. (ANI)

