Madhya Pradesh polls: Dissent brews in Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, ‘unhappy’ Meenakshi Natarajan quits as committee chief

File pic of Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, reports of frictions within the party has emerged with former Congress MP Meenakshi Natarajan resigning from the manifesto committee. According to PTI, Natarajan was unhappy with the high command’s decision to induct her bete noire Rajendra Singh Gautam into a panel. The development comes ahead of Rahul’s June 6 visit to Mandsaur. Natarajan had represented the Mandsaur seat in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014.

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot had on Tuesday appointed Gautam to a committee that was among other panels formed in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. According to the notification issued by him, Gautam was made a member of the party’s state coordination committee. PTI said that this irked Natarajan who decided to quit as the head of the manifesto committee.

According to PTI, Gautam had during 2009 Lok Sabha polls rebelled against the Congress for fielding Natarajan from Mandsaur constituency. Natarajan had, however, won from here.

The Congress president will on June 6 visit Mandsaur where a year ago six farmers were killed in police firing during a protest. He is expected to hold a condolence meet cum rally in the Piplya Mandi village of the district.

Natarajan is considered a loyalist of Rahul. She was appointed as the chairperson of the party’s manifesto committee recently. But a day later, she resigned. Besides Natarajan, many of her supporters including Suvasra MLA Hardeep Singh and party’s district vice-president Mahendra Gurjar resigned from their respective posts in the party.

When Natarajan was asked about her decision to relinquish the post, she refused to make any comment. “I would not make any public statement on the party’s internal issues,” she told PTI.