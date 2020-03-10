Madhya Pradesh LIVE: Political Holi for BJP? Jyotiraditya Scindia may meet PM; Will Kamal Nath govt fall?

Will Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh fall? (IE)

Madhya Pradesh Political Holi Live Updates: Political holi is on in Madhya Pradesh! Reports claim that Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Meanwhile, former CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, who may return to power if the Kamal Nath government falls in Madhya Pradesh, today refused to comment on the situation. “This is Congress’ internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. On Monday, the Congress government in the state plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted, prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership. Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to “destabilise my government” and vowed not to let it happen, PTI reported.

