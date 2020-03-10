  1. Home
Madhya Pradesh LIVE: Political Holi for BJP? Jyotiraditya Scindia may meet PM; Will Kamal Nath govt fall?

Updated:Mar 10, 2020 8:54:16 am

Madhya Pradesh Political Holi Live Updates: Political holi is on in Madhya Pradesh! Reports claim that Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Madhya Pradesh news liveWill Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh fall? (IE)

Madhya Pradesh Political Holi Live Updates: Political holi is on in Madhya Pradesh! Reports claim that Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Meanwhile, former CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, who may return to power if the Kamal Nath government falls in Madhya Pradesh, today refused to comment on the situation. “This is Congress’ internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. On Monday, the Congress government in the state plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted, prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership. Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to “destabilise my government” and vowed not to let it happen, PTI reported.

Check Financial Express Online Live Updates on the Political Situation in Madhya Pradesh:

    08:54 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh LIVE: It's internal matter of Congress, says Shivraj

    Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the political situation in state: "This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."

    08:52 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh LIVE: 'Will welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP'

    On being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. "We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome."

