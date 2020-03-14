Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Speaker accepts resignations of six former ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati (IE)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress and joined the BJP.

“I have accepted the resignations of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari,” Prajapti told reporters.

“I had given them time to appear in person on Friday and Saturday after their resignations came in for verification. But they did not turn up,” he added.

With the Speaker’s decision, the effective strength of the MP Assembly is now 222. Two seats are vacant.