Madhya Pradesh political crisis: ‘Scindia our leader’, say rebel Congress MLAs, reject Kamal Nath’s ‘captive’ charge

Rebel Congress MLAs, reject Kamal Nath’s ‘captive’ charge.

Rebel Congress MLAs on Tuesday rejected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s allegation that they were being held in captivity by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengaluru. Addressing the media, the MLAs said that they were unhappy with the functioning of the Kamal Nath-led government and alleged that the ‘mafias’ were running it.

The MLAs said that Kamal Nath has no moral right to continue as the CM and accused him of stalling the state’s progress. MLA Govind Singh Rajput said that Kamal Nath never heard them for even 15 minutes and directly accused him of diverting funds.

“Whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?” he questioned.

Another MLA Imarti Devi also expressed displeasure over Kamal Nath’s style of running the government. She said that Nath has ignored them and senior leaders as well. “Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I will always stay with him even if I had to jump in a well.”

“We are ready for any consequences,” the MLAs said.

“We were unhappy with the way the government was functioning. We have gained freedom now,” another MLA said.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis after 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned. Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last week.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath government to undertake a floor test. Chouhan moved the top court on Monday after the Legislative Assembly was adjourned till March 26 without a trust vote. The House was adjourned minutes after Governor Lalji Tandon’s address on the first day of the Budget session.

Later in the evening, the Governor issued a fresh directive to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly on Tuesday. The Governor said failure to hold a floor test will mean the chief minister does not enjoy majority in the House.