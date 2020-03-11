Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress shifts its MLAs to Rajasthan resort amid crisis, over 80 MLAs set to arrive soon

By: |
Published: March 11, 2020 12:20:00 PM

Earlier, the sources had said that the legislators would arrive at the Jaipur airport at 11 am, but that has been delayed.

Meanwhile, three luxury buses have reached the airport which will be used to take the MLAs to a resort located near the Jaipur-Delhi highway. (ANI Image)

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are expected to arrive in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, sources said. “The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh,” they said.

Related News

Earlier, the sources had said that the legislators would arrive at the Jaipur airport at 11 am, but that has been delayed.

Meanwhile, three luxury buses have reached the airport which will be used to take the MLAs to a resort located near the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

It is the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the sources said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh political crisis Congress shifts its MLAs to Rajasthan resort amid crisis over 80 MLAs set to arrive soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Five dead, 35 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba
2Proud of my father, family never been power hungry: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son
3Protests against CAA only politically motivated: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal