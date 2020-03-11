Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress shifts its MLAs to Rajasthan resort amid crisis, over 80 MLAs set to arrive soon

Meanwhile, three luxury buses have reached the airport which will be used to take the MLAs to a resort located near the Jaipur-Delhi highway. (ANI Image)

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are expected to arrive in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, sources said. “The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh,” they said.

Earlier, the sources had said that the legislators would arrive at the Jaipur airport at 11 am, but that has been delayed.

Meanwhile, three luxury buses have reached the airport which will be used to take the MLAs to a resort located near the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

It is the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the sources said.