Madhya Pradesh political crisis: CM Kamal Nath dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion

March 16, 2020

Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday night directed the chief minister to seek a trust vote in view of resignations of the 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress.

Getting a reprieve of ten days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 amid the demand for holding of a floor test, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday dared the BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against his government.

Amid suspense over holding of the floor test, as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned till March 26 on the issue of coronavirus threat.

“If the BJP is demanding floor test and saying that we don’t have majority, they should bring a no-confidence motion against my government. Why are they shying away (from brining a no-confidence motion). We will prove our majority,” Nath told reporters at the state Assembly.

Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday night directed the chief minister to seek a trust vote in view of resignations of the 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress.

