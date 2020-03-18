Madhya Pradesh political crisis: After Digvijaya Singh’s detention, Kamal Nath says ready to go to Bengaluru if need arises

Kamal Nath said Digvijaya Singh’s detention by police in Bengaluru is a blatant display of ‘dictatorship and Hitlershahi’ by the BJP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to hijack an elected government. Speaking to news agency ANI after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was detained by the police in Bengaluru, Nath said that the former had gone to meet party MLAs as he is the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate.

Nath claimed that Congress MLAs have been held captive at a resort in Bangalore by the BJP and demanded their immediate release. “Digvijaya ji is our Rajya Sabha candidate, he went to meet MLAs but he was told that he is a security risk. Did he become a security risk amid 500 Karnataka police personnel? This shows MLAs have been held hostage and BJP is attempting to hijack the government,” he said.

Nath added that Singh’s detention by police in Bengaluru is a blatant display of ‘dictatorship and Hitlershahi’ by the BJP.

Earlier this morning, Singh staged a protest near a Bengaluru resort where rebel MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Congress are staying, and demanded that he be allowed to meet them. Singh was detained by the police later.

Singh accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said that he will go on a ‘hunger strike’ to press for their release from captivity.

Nath further said that if the need arises, he will also go to Bengaluru to meet the rebel MLAs. “Entire country is watching how an elected government is being made unstable and how BJP is murdering democratic values,” the CM said, and questioned the BJP why it is “afraid of presenting 16 MLAs in Bhopal?”

“What is the problem in one person (Digvijaya Singh) meeting with 16 legislators?” he asked.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was reduced to a minority after 22 Congress MLAs resigned last week. The MLAs are believed to be of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp who joined the BJP on March 11.