Madhya Pradesh: Police on COVID-19 duty attacked; Culprits arrested, will be charged under NSA, says CM

Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: Two police personnel on lockdown enforcement duty were attacked by a mob in Bhopal on Monday. The incident happened late night when a group of people attacked the policemen — Constable Laxman Yadav and Satish Kumar — with knives, lathis and stones around 10 pm in Islam Nagar. According to a report in PTI, Yadav was stabbed on his neck while Satish Kumar sustained a stab wound on his left hand. The news agency also spoke to Talaiya police station inspector DP Singh who said that nearly 19 people have been booked and some of them had been identified. Singh also said that among the identified persons include history-sheeter Shahid Kabootar and Mohsin Kachori.

Just hours ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said that the attackers have been arrested and they will be booked under stringent National Security Act (NSA). Earlier in the day, the chief minister had shared a picture in which a police constable can be seen with a wounded hand. Captioning the post, Singh said that attacking the policemen who were working day and night to save the public from coronavirus pandemic would not be tolerated.

“Be it “kabootar” or “kachori”, no one will be spared! It is important to teach a lesson to the goons and miscreants who spread chaos. These goons will be charged under the National Security Act,” the chief minister said. Another senior leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia too reacted sharply and said that the attack on the police who were doing their duty was highly reprehensible. “The attackers are enemies of society and humanity,” he said.

भोपाल में कोरोना महामारी से आमजन को बचाने का अपना फर्ज निभा रही पुलिस टीम पर हमले की घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है।हमला करने वाले समाज और मानवता के ऐसे दुश्मन इंसान नही हैवान हैं। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 7, 2020

So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported three such incidents where police and health professionals on coronavirus duty were attacked by locals. The first case was reported from Indore, where doctors who had gone to survey were chased away. Then police were attacked in Bhopal. The third incident happened in Ujjain, where health professionals were threatened and verbally abused earlier in the day.