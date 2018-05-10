Madhya Pradesh Police arrests man for making late-night calls to Modi’s, Yogi’s offices

The man, who has been identified as Mangesh, was arrested from Mumbai’s Santacruz area. (Reuters)

A 30-year-old man who used to make unnecessary late night calls on official phone numbers of Prime Minister’s office (PMO), Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other government offices, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday. The man, who has been identified as Mangesh, was arrested from Mumbai’s Santacruz area. As per the report by India.com, a number of fake SIM cards were seized by the police from him. He used these numbers to make late night calls on official phone numbers of government offices including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor.

As per the report, Mangesh used to dial up the official numbers of government offices in an inebriated state and used to ask about the weather condition. To avoid receiving repeated calls, the officials had to hang up on him. The police arrested him on receiving the complaint. The cops tracked his location in Santacruz, Mumbai and arrested him in evening. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

Several helpline numbers and official numbers are under operation for the people to make distress calls or when they require any help. However, in a report by Hindu, it was reported that the Delhi Police will soon appoint a third party to conduct an audit of its helpline numbers. This is to assess the quality of services they offer to address public grievances.

Besides the response and reaction time of the PCR and various police stations, the audit will also assess how Delhi Police personnel in the Capital deal with people who make distress calls or require any help.